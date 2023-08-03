Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

