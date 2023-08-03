Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.2 %

FLS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.66.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

