Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 11,693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,830.0 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSUMF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.15.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.