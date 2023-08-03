Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,341,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 11,693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,830.0 days.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of FSUMF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.15.
About Fortescue Metals Group
