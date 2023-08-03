Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Buys A$27,000.00 in Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Molyneux purchased 300,000 shares of Galena Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($18,120.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in Jillawarra prospects.

