Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 130.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.