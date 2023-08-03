Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Garmin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 130.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
