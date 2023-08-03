Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.29. 1,934,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.74. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.