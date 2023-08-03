Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.29. 947,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

