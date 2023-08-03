GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

