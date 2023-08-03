Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,158.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.