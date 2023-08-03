Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.62. The company had a trading volume of 294,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,680. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.10 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.