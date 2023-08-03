Global Partners (GLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Global Partners to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 25.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

