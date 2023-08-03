Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 14,530 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $31.96.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
