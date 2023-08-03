Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 14,530 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $31.96.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,649,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

