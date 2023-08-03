Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 223,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

