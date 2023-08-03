Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Gravity Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 34,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.28. Gravity has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
