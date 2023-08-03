Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 34,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.28. Gravity has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

