GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
