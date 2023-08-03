GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Internet and Entertainment, and Investment and Incubation segments. The company provides GREE, a social networking services (SNS) platform, and social games and diverse content closely linked with SNS, offering a variety of entertainment related elements centered on user-to-user communication; and develops and operates app games for smartphones under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands to app delivery platforms.

