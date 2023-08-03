GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 692,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ GP traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 167,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.79.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.