GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GXO Logistics also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GXO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 940,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $258,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 314,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

