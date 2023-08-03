Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises about 1.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Universal Display worth $44,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $139.09. The stock had a trading volume of 289,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,769. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

