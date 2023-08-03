Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 1.7 %

Albemarle stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.35. 3,182,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.20. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.