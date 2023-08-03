Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 47,347 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

