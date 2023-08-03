Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $11.54. Harmonic shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 3,093,831 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

