Head to Head Analysis: Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) & Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cognyte Software and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 Everbridge 0 4 2 0 2.33

Cognyte Software presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.23%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.2% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -30.95% -42.06% -19.79% Everbridge -12.90% -3.52% -0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognyte Software and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $312.06 million 1.18 -$114.13 million ($1.37) -3.91 Everbridge $431.89 million 2.75 -$61.17 million ($1.98) -14.71

Everbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everbridge beats Cognyte Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.