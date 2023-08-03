Head-To-Head Review: AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) versus trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Free Report) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.85 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -182.00 trivago $544.40 million 0.75 -$134.04 million ($0.31) -3.84

Profitability

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AcuityAds and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46% trivago -19.47% 7.01% 5.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 4 0 3.00 trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $3.29, indicating a potential upside of 80.86%. trivago has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than trivago.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AcuityAds beats trivago on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

