Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

HOLX opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

