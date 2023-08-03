Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $1.82-1.89 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.82-$1.89 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,972,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,185. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

