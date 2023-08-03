Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.82-1.89 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,762,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,069. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

