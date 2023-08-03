Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.69-$1.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.