HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to GBX 820 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.95) to GBX 800 ($10.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.35) to GBX 730 ($9.37) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $743.70.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 13.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 30.9% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

