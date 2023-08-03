Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.95. The company had a trading volume of 633,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average is $237.24.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

