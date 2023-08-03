Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,500 ($32.10) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($29.91) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Indivior Stock Up 0.4 %
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
