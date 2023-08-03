Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,700 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Indivior (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,500 ($32.10) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($29.91) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Indivior stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,786.50 ($22.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. Indivior has a 12 month low of GBX 1,330 ($17.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,020 ($25.93). The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,160.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

