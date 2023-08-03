Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading Down 7.7%

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 205,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 101,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

