InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

INMD stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.10.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 1.0% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 13.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

