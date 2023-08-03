Insider Buying: Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Buys £15,400 in Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($19,771.47).
Safestyle UK Price Performance
Shares of SFE opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Thursday. Safestyle UK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £16.66 million, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.78.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
