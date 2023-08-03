Insider Buying: Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Buys £15,400 in Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($19,771.47).

Safestyle UK Price Performance

Shares of SFE opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Thursday. Safestyle UK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £16.66 million, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.78.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Safestyle UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.