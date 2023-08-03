Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $282,692.64 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 6.8 %

AEHR stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

