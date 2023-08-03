Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CEO Sells $878,850.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.