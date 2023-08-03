Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells 9,928 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 9,928 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PaySign Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 268,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.99. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Get PaySign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PaySign in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PaySign in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PaySign by 281.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.