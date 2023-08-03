Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $632,000.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

