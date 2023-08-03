Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $5,003,100.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00.

On Monday, July 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50.

On Monday, May 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00.

On Monday, May 8th, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88.

TDG opened at $888.16 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $907.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.90.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

