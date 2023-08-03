Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $363.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $380.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.92.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.21. 322,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,521. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $3,745,987. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

