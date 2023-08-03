Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,254. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.