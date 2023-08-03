IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.07.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.23. 389,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,893. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

