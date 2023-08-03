IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.73, but opened at $46.09. IRadimed shares last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 4,658 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $119,091.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,042,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,005 shares of company stock worth $4,194,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

