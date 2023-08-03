iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 491,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 223,232 shares.The stock last traded at $84.65 and had previously closed at $85.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

