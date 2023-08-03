iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.28. 1,958,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,992. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

