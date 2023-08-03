iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $137,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.58. 546,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.