Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

