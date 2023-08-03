IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

See Also

