Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.