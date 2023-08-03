Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 19,416 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.90. 18,155,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

