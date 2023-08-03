Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 511,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,244. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

